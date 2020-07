FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community School Board of Trustees has selected their replacement for the vacant fourth district seat.

Rohli Booker will get the position after the board voted her in 4-2. She graduated from South Side High School and has three children in the district. She will hold the position until it is up for reelection in 2022.

Jordan Lebamoff held the position for nearly a decade before passing away in early March 2020. Lebamoff was also a South Side graduate.