FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) alerted parents of an incident Thursday where a student brought a gun to Wayne High School.

Administrators located the student after hearing the student may have had a weapon and had the gun confiscated by Wayne’s school resource officer.

No direct threat was made to students or staff, and FWCS did not clarify what type of gun the student had.

FWCS is asking for anyone with questions or concerns to call the principal’s office at 260-467-6402.