FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) revealed a proposal for a health and safety referendum for the district.

If approved, the referendum would provide funding for a variety of health and safety initiatives, including additional student resource officers for the district to support the mental health needs of students.

The funding would also go toward security upgrades, including a weapons detection system.

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel spoke with WANE 15 on Friday about the referendum and said school safety is a top priority for the district.

“We truly believe we have safe buildings, but [with] what’s happening in our country, how do we make them safer,” Daniel said.

Starting April 25, FWCS will host the first of five meetings that will inform parents on the details of the referendum and allow parents to provide feedback and suggestions:

April 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Side High School

May 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at South Side High School

May 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Snider High School

May 23, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northrop High School

June 5, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wayne High School

The FWCS Board of School Trustees will use the feedback from the meetings to determine whether or not the referendum will be in the November election, and the board has until June 12 to make a decision.

“If you want to have this input, you need to attend these meetings,” Daniel said.

Daniel will also discuss the referendum on May 2 during his “Live with the Superintendent” Facebook Live event at 6 p.m.