FWCS passes out laptops to some seniors, more plans to come at school board meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With Fort Wayne Community Schools suspending classes until further notice, the district gave a few select seniors laptops to help further their education.

Spokesperson Krista Stockman said the computers were given to seniors who had specific courses they needed to complete in order to graduate. The district passed out the laptops to the select students Wednesday.

Stockman also address concerns of parents of students who did not get the technology. On FWCS’ website, there is a parent resource page where students and parents can use many of the same programs they were working on in the classroom.

The district is also working on a schedule for students with detail instructions on what they would learn in the classroom each day.

FWCS President Dr. Wendy Robinson will have more on plans for parents at the school board meeting Monday, March 23.