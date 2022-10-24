FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Monday night’s Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board meeting, the 2023 construction budget was presented to the school board.

It spans 33 individual projects that each have a construction cost of more than $150,000.

The 2023 FWCS proposed construction budget

The total for the entire year comes out to an estimated $68,077,000. However that doesn’t include furnishing, loose equipment, separate security, and technology infrastructure contracts.

It’s a slightly smaller estimated amount than the $72,885,000 budget from last year.

Darren Hess has been with FWCS for 22 years, but has been the director of facilities for 13 years.

After he presented the budget, he told WANE 15 the board in the past wants to hear about hardships the entire industry is facing, not just FWCS.

“Tonight, we presented on challenges in the workforce, challenges on material delivery, the whole schedule of trying to do construction with COVID and the pandemic,” Hess said.

Part of that presentation was this video showing off the big projects for the year.

When asked if all of the current projects on the table could be completed with the budget allotted in the current referendum, Hess said, “It’s going to be really challenging … We’re looking at an 18-20% increase in materials, all of the labor has gone up.”

Hess said being flexible with contractors has become more important with the added difficulty of COVID, but that managing the budget is worth it for the students.

“At the end of the day, we want to have the best learning environment for our children. When we save money on energy, we put that into additional resources, teachers or classroom assistants.