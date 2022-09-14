FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students from Levan Scott Academy helped Weigand Construction break ground on an addition that will double the size of the school on Wednesday, according to a Fort Wayne Community Schools media release.

Site work is underway for the project that will add 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and support spaces for a total of roughly 43,500 new square feet, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista J. Stockman said in a media release.

Students at Levan Scott Academy help Weigand Construction break ground on a project that will double their school’s size Wednesday.

The school, located in the 900 block of East Fairfax Avenue, currently has 15 classrooms in the building and four more modular classrooms nearby. The new project is scheduled to be completed in 2024, according to school officials.

“This expansion will move the school from offering three sections of each grade K-5 to five sections at each grade,” said FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel in a statement. “It will also add two pre-kindergarten classrooms and provides modern learning space for art, music and other special services.”

Weigand Construction Company serves as the construction manager of the $17 million project, which was part of the 2020 School Building Basic Renewal/Restoration and Safety Project approved by voters, according to a FWCS media release.

Dr. Levan R. Scott, who the school is named after, was the first Black principal in the city when he took over as leader of McCulloch Elementary School in 1965.

In addition to the new building space, the project will add parking and a new parent pick-up lane to alleviate congestion on neighboring streets, according to the FWCS media release.