FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fifth grade teacher at Weisser Park Elementary School and the choir director at Northrop High School were honored Wednesday as Fort Wayne Community Schools elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year.

Caroline Rosado is honored as FWCS Teacher of the Year on May 11, 2022.

Caroline Rosado has taught for five years, the last three at Weisser Park Elementary. According to FWCS, she creates a learning environment in her classroom that supports all students and builds on their strengths.

“I view learning as reflective, intentional and holistic for the student and teacher,” Rosado wrote in her Teacher of the Year application. “Empowerment should glow inside every student. My responsibility provides a safe culture where learners participate in instruction, skill, practice, learning achievement and character development.”

Thomas Maupin, the FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year, has been teaching for 34 years, 22 of those in his current role. As the director of the award-winning Allure and Charisma Show Choirs, Maupin works to create a family environment for his students.

Thomas Maupin shows off his Teacher of the Year award on May 11, 2022.

“I believe that every child should be given the opportunity to have a quality fine arts education,” Maupin said. “In my classes, I try to make every student find some sort of success at their own level.”