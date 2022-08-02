FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Before the Fort Wayne Community Schools Amp Lab becomes the first thing to open at the Electric Works campus next week, the district is holding open houses on Tuesday to show it off.

The Amp Lab will be open for 400 students in the 11th and 12th grades who will do half-day entrepreneurship programs when school begins on Wednesday, August 10.

The students will have the opportunity to work directly with businesses in the community to solve problems and address challenges.

The Amp Lab has four studios, one of which was recently sponsored by 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union.

The open houses on Tuesday will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Anyone attending should be aware of frequent road closures in and around Electric Works and limited parking at the site.