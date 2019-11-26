FWCS held first public hearing for REPAIR 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday night the Fort Wayne Community School Board held its first of two public hearings for the third referendum to improve schools in the Fort Wayne Community schools district.

“I think the best advertisement for this third referendum is for people to go visit and see what we have done with the other two.” said Wendy Robinson, Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent

Repair 2020 aims to renovate schools including Wayne High School, Miami Middle and Blackhawk with updated heating, ventilation and air condition, in addition to installing energy efficient lighting.

“We want to make sure that our infrastructure is taken care of, that the education environment is good for our students and that we save energy,” said Kathy Friend, chief financial officer. “All of those things has been in our first and second referendum.”

500 signatures is what is needed for this proposal to be put on the ballot May 5, 2020 ballot and FWCS superintended believes it’s vital.

“This is the third phase, so if we aren’t able to get this third project, there are several many projects in the city that won’t get done,” said Robinson.

No one took advantage of the public comment Monday night, but the community has another opportunity next week for the second and final public hearing.

The second and final public hearing is Dec. 6th at 6:00 pm at the Grile Administrative building.