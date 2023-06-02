FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A kick-off for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Free Lunch at the Library program took place Friday morning at the Allen County Public Library Plaza downtown.

The event featured free food, ice cream, giveaways, games and children’s activities.

Library branches serve as distribution locations for the free lunch program made possible by FWCS and the USDA. The program starts Monday, June 5.

Free lunches and snacks are available Monday through Friday, June 5-July 29 at eight library locations as a part of our SPARK Summer Learning Program.