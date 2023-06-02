FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A kick-off for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Free Lunch at the Library program took place Friday morning at the Allen County Public Library Plaza downtown.
The event featured free food, ice cream, giveaways, games and children’s activities.
Library branches serve as distribution locations for the free lunch program made possible by FWCS and the USDA. The program starts Monday, June 5.
Free lunches and snacks are available Monday through Friday, June 5-July 29 at eight library locations as a part of our SPARK Summer Learning Program.
|The Summer Food Service Program for Children (SFSPC) provides free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available.
Meals are served Monday through Friday, except Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.
Summer Meals will be provided at the following sites:
Allen County Public Library
Lunch & Snack Pick Up
6/5 – 7/28
Georgetown Library
6600 E. State Blvd.
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
Hessen Cassel Library
3030 E. Paulding Road
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
Little Turtle Library
2201 Sherman Blvd.
L: 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
Main Library
900 Library Plaza
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.
Pontiac Library
2215 S. Hanna St.
L: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
S: 2:30–2:45 p.m.
Shawnee Library
5601 Noll Ave.
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 2:45–3 p.m.
Tecumseh Library
1411 E. State Blvd.
L: 12–1 p.m.
S: 3–3:15 p.m.
Waynedale Library
2200 Lower Huntington Road
L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
S: 3–3:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation
Lunch Pick Up
McMillen Lifetime Sports
3900 Hessen Cassel Rd.
L: 12:15–1:15 p.m.
6/5 – 7/21
Hamilton Park (Y-care)
1601 Jessie Ave.
L: 11-11:30 a.m.
6/5 – 7/28
FWCS Sites
Breakfast Pick Up
6/5 – 6/23
Northrop High School
7001 Coldwater Rd.
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
North Side High School
475 E. State Blvd.
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
Snider High School
4600 Fairlawn Pass
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
South Side High School
3601 S. Calhoun St.
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.
Wayne High School
9100 Winchester Road
B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.