FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) has canceled all outdoor athletic games for its high schools Thursday in anticipation of high temperatures and humidity.

Practices for middle school and high school sports that are indoors will continue as planned Thursday, according to FWCS.

Students should contact their coaches about any potential changes to practices or games.

FWCS also reminded students who will be outside Thursday to take regular breaks and drink water to stay hydrated.