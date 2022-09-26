FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday night, the Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board of trustees meeting opened their planned budget for 2023 to public comment.

The budget included personnel decisions across the district and a bus replacement plan that has been in effect since 2021.

However, no members of the public showed up to comment about the budget that was presented at the Sept. 12 board of trustees meeting.

With no objections, the budget is set to be voted on by the board on Oct. 10.

A slide from the budget presentation that shows the school’s projected revenue from the end of this year and next year.

Board member Noah Smith thinks the budget is solid.

“We’re in a steady place, in a stable place,” said Smith. “We’re looking forward to the future. The state was generous to us last budget cycle, and we’re hoping for the same for the next budget cycle.”

That next cycle will take place in 2023, and Smith noted that it would be hard for the budget cycle to be as generous with high inflation.

The full proposed budget for the upcoming year can be found here.