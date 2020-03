FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board has died. Members of the board tell WANE 15 Jordan Lebamoff passed away this weekend.

According to fellow board member Steve Corona, Lebamoff died Saturday or Sunday of a heart attack at the age of 54.

Lebamoff graduated from South Side High School in 1984. He joined the FWCS board in 2011.

He was also a personal injury attorney for Lebamoff Law Offices in Fort Wayne.