FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is one step away from moving forward with a district-wide safety referendum that has been discussed for months.

On Monday, the FWCS Board of Trustees voted in favor of a plan that would introduce a variety of safety initiatives, including adding staff members who would aid in increasing mental health services and security upgrades.

The security upgrades would also consist of portable weapons detection systems for FWCS’ secondary schools, which could also be used for after-school events, according to FWCS.

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said he is pleased with the Board of Trustees’ decision.

“We have to figure out something to create safer places for our students,” Daniel said.

The referendum’s last step is to either be approved or denied by the public when it appears on the ballot on Nov. 7, 2023.

FWCS hosted five meetings over the past seven weeks that informed parents on the details of the referendum and allowed parents to provide feedback and suggestions, the Board of Trustees used to make its decision.

According to FWCS, the referendum would cost homeowners a maximum of $6 per month based on the average homestead property value.