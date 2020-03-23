FWCS approves pandemic preparedness measures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of School Trustees approved a resolution granting the Superintendent and/or her designee to carry out any action deemed necessary for the safety and well-being of the school community during the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes, but is not limited to, authorizing the continued payment of employees.

Board members also approved a change in its meeting schedule, moving the April 20 meeting to April 27 and canceling the May 4 meeting.

At the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson shared plans on how the District is prioritizing learning opportunities for students during the closure. There are four areas being addressed:

Core content for grades K-11: FWCS Curriculum Department will provide learning activities, and teachers will support students using the District’s learning management system (LMS), an online platform. Students will be familiar with this platform, as it is used in the classroom, and it allows students and parents to communicate with teachers. Each week, FWCS will share updates on what work students would have been completing if they were in the classroom.

FWCS says they will continue to serve meals from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to students at all elementary schools and early childhood centers.

Additional information, including learning resources, are available on the FWCS website, available here.