FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 results from its ILEARN assessments.

Across the state, more than 99% of students in grades three through eight participated in the assessment.

The numbers show improvements for students in Fort Wayne’s biggest school district, Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The assessments show how many students are learning at, above, or below a proficient level. Indiana’s DOE online data center break down the numbers statewide, for each district, and on a school by school basis.

Many schools saw a dip related to learning levels as a result of the pandemic. The new numbers show that learning levels are back on the rise as kids have returned to school.

WANE 15 decided to look at FWCS as a whole and saw numbers that had mostly increased compared to 2021.

Here’s a look at the overall numbers for the district:

Subject Proficient % (2021) Proficient % (2022) ELA 24.9 % 25.8% Math 21.6% 25.7% Science 23.2% 24.7% Social Studies 24.3% 23.2%

The numbers vary from school to school and are different for each grade.

In response to this year’s ILEARN results, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman sent WANE 15 the following statement:

“For the majority of our schools, we saw some improvement from the previous year’s scores. We believe having students in school every day, instead of learning remotely or on a hybrid schedule, was a great benefit to student learning. Our focus for the past year, and continuing for the upcoming year, is literacy, numeracy and social-emotional well-being. We know students returned to school with higher anxiety than before the pandemic. Returning to a routine and focusing on the key areas of literacy and numeracy is critical to repairing the learning gaps caused by the pandemic.“