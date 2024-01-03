FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is asking for help identifying a truck that abandoned a box of 10 puppies in front of its facility Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, officials with FWACC said one of the staff members noticed a cardboard box full of 10 puppies aged 6 to 7 weeks old around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That staff member immediately brought the puppies inside and medical staff evaluated them. They were all found to be in okay condition, just cold from the outdoor temperatures, the post said.

After checking the surveillance cameras, officials found that the puppies were dropped off at 6:10 a.m. by a white or silver Chevy truck. That truck backed out of the parking lot, so no license plate could be seen.

The puppies were not properly contained in a crate which allowed them to roam around the parking lot freely. All 10 were found after an hour and brought inside. FWACC said the puppies are going into foster homes until they are big enough to be placed in the adoption program.

If anyone recognizes the truck or has any information on the puppies, FWACC asks you to call their dispatchers at (260) 427-1244 option 1.

FWACC said abandoning animals at their building is illegal and those that do it will be prosecuted. They have a surrender process and resources available on the website.