FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne held a press conference Friday afternoon to celebrate the success of Fort Wayne and Purdue University basketball star Walter Jordan’s inaugural basketball camp, as well as donations and program dates for 2023.

The first annual Walter Jordan Future Stars Hoops & Standards Day Camp took place in June 2022 at Northrop High School — Jordan’s alma mater. The camp focused on teaching boys and girls ages 11 to 17 about basketball fundamentals and leadership concepts.

Sponsor representatives delivered a donation of over $22,000, with half of that going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the other half going to Impact Our Youth, a program ran by Jordan.

Walter Jordan and others gather to celebrate the success of Jordan’s inaugural basketball camp in Fort Wayne, Indiana Aug. 12, 2022. Jordan attended Northrop High School and went on to be a basketball star at Purdue University in the 1970s. (Danielle Hough, WANE 15)

The dollar total represents proceeds from the camp.

“Teaching young men and women leadership standards through basketball is my life passion,” Jordan said. “It is important to speak directly with our youth and model positive life standards.”

Faye Williams-Robbins, chief officer for student, family and community engagement at Fort Wayne Community Schools, said about 102 of the 150 program’s participants were funded by the school district’s GEARUP program, a program designed to increase the number of students prepared to succeed in postsecondary education.

Jordan graduated from Northrop in 1974 after leading the basketball team to a state championship and went to Purdue, where he graduated in 1978 after leading the team in scoring three times. Jordan played one year for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1980-1981 NBA season.

Next year’s program will be held from May 30 to June 2, 2023.