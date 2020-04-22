FW Police looking for missing 80-year-old man

by: WANE Staff Reports

Police say James Studinski is missing from Fort Wayne.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James P. Studinski, an 80 year old white male, 6 feet, 175 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes.  James was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweater, dark blue t-shirt, and Levi jeans.  James is also believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with Indiana license plate 746AXV.

James is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm.  James is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James P. Studinski, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000   or 911.

