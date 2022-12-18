FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association put on a holiday spectacular Saturday evening. This comes after the cancellation of the Holiday Pops concerts by Philharmonic management.

The concert was free to the public on a first come first serve basis. The performance featured Fort Wayne native and star from season 13 of ‘The Voice’ Addison Agen. The was the second concert produced by the philharmonic musicians this holiday season.

With the musicians being on strike for over a week now, the audience was filled with supporters. One family that attended Saturday’s performance explains how important it is to support local artists.

“We really like the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and we think it is really important to support the arts,” said spectator Courtney Russell.

“We have a daughter who plays multiple instruments and anytime we can expose her to things like this it is a really fun thing to do as a family,” Russell said. “We support them with their strike and hope that this brings attention to them so that they can be paid what they deserve to be paid,” explained Russell.

The performance was held at Auer Performance Hall on Purdue Fort Wayne’s Campus.

If you would like to donate to support the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, click here.