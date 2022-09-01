DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man suffered leg and arm fractures after crashing into a tree just outside of Garrett, Indiana Thursday morning.

William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was driving on W Quincy Street in Altona, Indiana when the vehicle drove off the road for an unknown reason.

Smith struck a large tree with the front driver’s side bumper, which caused the car to catch fire and caused Smith to become trapped in the vehicle.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to put out the fire and extract Smith from the vehicle.

Smith was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in “stable but critical” condition with leg and arm fractures.

The incident remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.