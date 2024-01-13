FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Dance Collective and The Dancing Wheels Company teamed up to host a Physically Integrated Dance Technique Workshop Saturday afternoon.

The workshop was held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective and open to all levels of abilities for free. Participants ages 12 and up got to work with the company’s highly-skilled ensemble of stand-up and sit-down dancers.

Per the release, the Dancing Wheels Company is recognized as the “first and foremost professional physically integrated dance company in America.” The company has performed at many locations, like theaters, universities, hospitals and more.