FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In June, FW Cycle House is hosting a day dedicated to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund to honor and remember Owen one year after he passed away from cancer at 17 years old.

On June 10, FW Cycle House will offer multiple group fitness classes that include circuit training, indoor cycle, outdoor tone and fusion classes.

Classes are free for the community all day, and participants are encouraged to donate at least $10 and to wear orange in honor of Owen.

“This is a great way to honor the one-year anniversary of Owen’s passing and a great way to bring awareness to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund,” said Laura Niezer, owner of FW Cycle Shop.

Owen’s brother, Gavin, will lead the cycle classes to honor his brother, according to FW Cycle Shop.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead in honor of Owen,” Gavin said.

Registration for the classes is open to the public beginning June 4.

The Owen Scheele Memorial Fund aims to support student-athletes who wish to pursue their athletic dreams in college.