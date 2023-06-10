FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — FW Cycle House, LLC dedicates a day of classes to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund, Inc.

Classes will be in honor and memory of Owen Scheele, a Carroll High School student who passed away from his battle with cancer at 17 years old.

FW Cycle House offered multiple group fitness classes for the community including circuit training, indoor cycle, outdoor tone, and fusion classes where modalities are blended. Classes will be custom built and modifications available so everyone who wants to participate on this special day can! Classes are free for the community all day on June 10th.

The Owen Scheele Memorial Fund, which was created to support student-athletes who wish to pursue their athletic endeavors in college, will be accepting donations on-site at FW Cycle House all day via cash or online donations. FW Cycle House is asking those who attend to consider donating at least $10 and encourage participants to wear orange in honor of Owen.