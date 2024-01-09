FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new living option for those 55 and older is now set for the Summit City at the 2000 block of West Till Road.

A map of the proposed community. A fully scalable version was presented in the planning documents.

Best Life Now Senior Communities got rezoning approval from Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday, meaning they can eye construction which is set to start in November of this year according to planning documents.

City Council voted 8-0 in favor of the proposal, with City Council President Tom Freistroffer being absent during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to a project summary presented to city council Kelli Brandenberger who is behind the project points toward a “growing need for senior housing in the greater Fort Wayne area.”

The large number of units would create a “built in community,” and was a strong part of Brandenberger’s pitch for the project.

“The project, as an age-specific housing complex, will also offer a built-in community with

individuals of similar age and lifestyles, which may help combat isolation and provide opportunities for social interaction,” reads the rezoning petition application. “Senior housing complexes are specifically designed to accommodate the physical, social, and healthcare needs of older adults, ensuring they can live comfortably and age in place, allowing elderly individuals to remain in the area, keeping families closer together.”

The map for the plan shows that in addition to the 130 units, there are 2 large water detention areas and a landscape buffer on the east and south ends of the property.

The project went before the plan commission last year and received a 7-0 do-pass recommendation before coming to city council.

At that plan commission meeting one resident brought concerns about increased traffic on a section on Till Road that they consider narrow.