FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo released a statement following reports of customers receiving free online tickets Monday.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo said it was a result of the website being hacked. The Zoo made a post to their website Monday night that said the following:

“Earlier tonight, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s website was hacked resulting in the false sale of “free” tickets. As one of only a handful of nonprofit zoos in the United States that does not receive government funding, we rely heavily on admission sales to provide for the 1,600 animals in our care. All tickets given away for “free” tonight are not valid and cannot be used to visit the Zoo. We are disappointed that this happened and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.”

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo