FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — H&H Coldwater LLC, a Fort Wayne-based operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan, violated child labor provisions by allowing minors to work prohibited hours of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

A recent investigation by the DOL found 102 minors ages 14 and 15 working in violation of Child Labor Regulations No. 3 — working hours and time standards — at Dairy Queen locations in Fort Wayne, Bluffton, Decatur and Indianapolis.

The FLSA prohibits employees ages 14 and 15 from working later than 9:00 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7:00 p.m. the remainder of the year.

Employees in those age groups also cannot work more than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

“Child labor laws protect teens’ health and ensure their first job experiences are positive and manageable with schooling and other commitments,” said Patricia Lewis, Indianapolis Wage and Hour Division District director.

H&H Coldwater agreed to pay $42,572 in civil money penalties for the violations.