FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Most of the trails in Fort Wayne allow people to walk or bike through scenic stretches of nature such as the city’s three rivers or its many public parks.

However, a trail in the works along Illinois Road would provide both a trip through a public park and along one of the busiest commercial areas in the Summit City: Jefferson Pointe.

On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced over $30 million in funding through Round 4 of the state’s Next Level Trails (NLT) program.

The Illinois Road Trail project, which would stretch from Rockhill Park to the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads, received $1 million in funding from the NLT program.

“I was just ecstatic when we got the grant,” said Dawn Ritchie, Greenway & Trails manager for the City of Fort Wayne.

The trail will provide access to Jefferson Pointe and connect to the Rivergreenway, Getz Road Trail, and Ardmore Avenue Trail.

“I continue to be encouraged by the progress we’re making with our trails system,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in a press release Thursday. “This most recent grant from the State of Indiana will result in a new trail [and] will be a great benefit for residents and visitors.”

How City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Trails collaborate on Projects

Ritchie said city officials have been applying for an NLT grant to aid the project since December 2018 when the state introduced the NLT program.

“It’s so competitive,” Ritchie said. “They had close to 50 applicants around the state [and] they only awarded 14 grants across the state — over $30 million in funding that they awarded — and we were lucky enough to be one of those 14 grant recipients.”

Ritchie told WANE 15 the trail will provide access to many commercial areas, making it unique compared to most trails in the Summit City.

“For years, trail users have been asking for this connection to Illinois Road because it’s so richly dense in retail, commercial, entertainment, restaurants, [and] so many businesses,” Ritchie said. “These are incredible destinations that trail users want to be able to walk and ride their bikes to.”

A map depicting the future layout of the Illinois Road Trail and the existing trails it will connect to. (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

Ritchie also said people often walk or bike along the edge of Illinois Road anyway, so adding the trail would make it safer for people to travel.

“In fact, the section along West Jefferson [Boulevard] by the old Wendy’s — which is now Tom Steele Tire — it has what we call a cattle path: it has a dirt path where people have been walking,” Ritchie said. “Clearly, it shows a need for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.”

According to Fort Wayne Trails, planning for the project started in 2011, but the project lacked funding, which Ritchie attributed to high bids in the past from potential contractors.

“We’ve had to unfortunately reject those bids because the bids came in much higher than what we were anticipating,” Ritchie said.

City officials received feedback from potential contractors that advised the reason the project would cost more than anticipated is due to the high amount of traffic and businesses in the area, making it a “very complicated” project.

With the NLT grant, Ritchie said the project now has a clear path to completion.

“Thankfully, with the governor’s help, we now have enough money to build this nearly 2-mile trail,” Ritchie said.

City officials are still working to acquire a few parcels of land for the project, but Ritchie said most of the land needed is already owned by the City of Fort Wayne.

The Illinois Road Trail is expected to be bid on in late spring 2024 with construction being finished in spring 2025.