Furry friends enjoy attention at local adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been thinking of adopting a new four-legged family member, come to Humane Fort Wayne’s Bob Rohrman Subaru Adoption Event.

The organization is at the dealership Saturday with adoptable dogs and cats from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The stars of the event will be the adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens all looking for their forever homes. As always, Humane Fort Wayne will be offering same-day adoptions for families who are fully prepared to add a pet to their homes.

While adopters meet with the pets, the second and final $500 LoveSeats Drawing winner will also be announced.

The first $500 winner was announced earlier this summer at the Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne showroom, and another lucky winner will be drawn as thanks for participating in Humane Fort Wayne’s LoveSeats public art campaign,

Nine of the 25 LoveSeats will be auctioned off at Humane Fort Wayne’s 7th Annual Pawject Runway fundraising event on October 9. To be entered into the drawing, a selfie with the LoveSeats including #Loveseatsfw and @humanefortwayne must be published on the social media platform of your choice.

“We encourage people to come out to Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne this weekend, meet with the dogs and cats, and take their animal home the same day,” says executive director Jessica Henry. “We are grateful to Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne for their commitment to pet adoption. They have been a wonderful partner for our shelter, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in this fun adoption event and give back to those who supported our LoveSeats.”

Because of the event, the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St will be closed to the public today and will re-open for normal business hours at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

All animals will be adopted on a first come, first served basis, but priority will be given to pre-approved adopters. Anyone interested in adopting this weekend can find the application on the shelter’s website.

The car dealership hosting the event is located on 502 W Coliseum Blvd in Fort Wayne.

To learn about fees and guidelines for same-day adoptions or to get preapproved for adoption, visit Humane Fort Wayne’s website.