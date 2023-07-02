FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Funeral arrangements have been made to honor Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith, who was struck and killed in a stolen car pursuit.

Family members, friends, community members, Indiana State Troopers as well as police officers, and other first responders from across the state and country celebrate the life of Trooper Aaron Smith, Friday, July 7.

Smith was an active member of his community, serving as a member of the Indiana National Guard since 2011 and serving aside his wife, Megan, in the children’s ministry at their church. He had recently been awarded two Lifesaving Awards for his heroism in the five years he served as an Indiana State Police Trooper.

The funeral schedule is as follows;

Visitation: Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road Greenwood, IN 46143

Funeral: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN 46143

Burial: Friday, July 7, 2023 following the procession Crown Hill Cemetery – Heroes of Public Safety Area 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208



The services will be conducted by Pastor Cody Johnson and broadcast live on all Indianapolis television media networks and live-streamed on their networks.

This is the second Indiana State Trooper this year to pass in the line of duty due to being struck by a vehicle.

To send condolences and find more information visit Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center’s website.