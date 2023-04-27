FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne raised $158,000 during the organization’s annual ReStore Your Passion fundraiser.

During the fundraiser, pieces were sold off that were from the organization’s “ReStores” after “Goddess Contractors” who each had a few months to repurpose each item.

Each item was sold through a live auction to the roughly 300 guests in attendance, said Hailie Boez, director of development for Habitat for Humanity.

Thursday’s event marked the sixth year for ReStore Your Passion.

WANE 15 Evening Anchor Alyssa Ivanson served as an emcee for an event.