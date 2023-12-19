FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council voted 8-0 to approve funding for the demolition of the former Pepsi distribution facility near downtown Fort Wayne.

The project received up to nearly $522,000 in funding, which will come from Riverfront Local Income Tax funds.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock described the land where the facility resides as a “very key piece” of property that will push riverfront development forward.

“It’s an exciting development to see another phase of riverfront development coming, which is very popular in our community,” Paddock said.

Paddock said he is unsure how long the demolition project will take, but he told WANE 15 it could take several months.

“Hopefully they’ll get started — that’s often times work that can be done in the winter and can continue on as long as the weather isn’t too inclement — and then hopefully we get into spring or so and we can perhaps see construction of that next phase moving forward,” Paddock said.

The City of Fort Wayne purchased the property from PepsiCo in 2022 for $4.5 million.