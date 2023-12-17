FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Get your holiday baking done a little easier with St. Joe United Methodist Church’s Cookie Walk!

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends around noon or till all the cookies and treats are gone. The cost of the cookies is $20 per pound with select items specifically marked.

All proceeds go to their choir as they fund their way to perform at Carignee Hall.

WANE 15’s Eva Hallman spoke to Beth Wind, Director of Choirs, on the delicious treats and the choir’s trip to New York.