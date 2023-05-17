FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man wanted on outstanding warrants in three Indiana counties was found and arrested Tuesday by police in another state.

Fort Wayne Police said in a release 33-year-old Cedrick Carter, also referred to by police as Cedric, was wanted in Allen County on a preliminary charge of possessing a handgun as a serious violent felon. Carter was also wanted in Johnson County on four counts of strangulation and five counts of domestic battery, and in Grant County for possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

FWPD asked the public for help finding Carter earlier this month, and the department’s homicide unit thanked the public for their efforts. Police did not say where Carter was found.

Carter will be extradited back to Indiana, police said.