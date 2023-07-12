DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A man considered to be armed and dangerous after escaping from Martin County in southern Indiana was captured Wednesday morning after he commandeered a police car Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers and deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department spotted Eric James King, 41, of Paoli in a vehicle on U.S. 231. King refused to pull over and eventually his ran out of gas and pulled into a private drive. When officers tried to arrest King, he managed to get into a police car on the scene. He rammed another police car before driving off.

He eventually crashed in a cornfield in Greene County. An extensive search ensued, but police were unable to find King.

On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department were able to locate King and he was taken into custody without incident.