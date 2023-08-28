DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A man wanted on several felony warrants out of Mercer County, Ohio was captured this past weekend following a traffic stop in Decatur, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday, deputies learned Daniel E. Secrest was at a convenience store in Decatur. When Secrest spotted a sheriff’s squad car pull up to the store, he left and drove off. Deputies and officers with the Decatur Police Department pulled Secrest’s vehicle over.

He was taken into custody without incident. Police found Secrest to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Secrest had been wanted out of Mercer County for the following: Felony Larceny, Felony Escape, Operating While Intoxicated, a number of Drug related Charges, Possession of a Dangerous Ordinance, Resisting Law Enforcement, bBattery on a Law Enforcement Officer and various Theft charges.