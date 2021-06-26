Fugitive from Hamilton County captured by Indiana State Police at Fort Wayne motel

(Fort Wayne, IN)- A Hamilton County Corrections escapee was safely taken back into custody Friday afternoon after being tracked down by State Troopers on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.

According to Indiana State Police, Rafael Rosa III, 27, of Noblesville, IN, currently serving a sentence for Burglary and Theft related convictions at the Hamilton County Corrections facility, walked away from custody on June 18.

A cooperative investigative effort between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police led troopers to believe that Rosa was most likely hiding out in the Fort Wayne area.

At approximately 5:30pm Friday, after several hours of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering efforts, troopers were able to successfully track Rosa to the Knotty Pine Motel on Goshen Avenue. Once troopers converged on the motel, Rosa took off on foot. The troopers gave chase and quickly captured Rosa who was taken to the Allen County jail, where he remains held until he’s transfered back to the Hamilton County jail.

The investigation was led by Master Trooper(s) Brian Kreger, Joe McLaughlin, and Joel Lemmon from the Fort Wayne Post and they were assisted by a team of uniformed troopers and plain clothed detectives from the Fort Wayne Post.