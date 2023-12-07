ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) A man wanted on multiple warrants out of Kosciusko County was captured Wednesday afternoon according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

The fugitive, Michael Lee Eppenbaugh had briefly been in custody in Cass County, MIchigan in connection with a separate case where he was accused of stealing a Mishawaka Police Department squad car after being arrested there earlier this month.

On Wednesday, troopers were told that Eppenbaugh had been seen at the Union Center Amish Store in Nappanee. When police arrived, Eppenbaugh ran off and police cornered him at a barn located on the property. After 40 minutes of searching, they found Eppenbaugh hiding under hay bales.

Eppenbaugh was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the following warrants:

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon Level 4 Felony

• Habitual Traffic Violator-Life Level 5 Felony (three counts)

• Resisting Law Enforcement Level 6 Felony (three counts)

• Auto Theft Level 6 Felony (three counts)

• Possession of Methamphetamine Level 6 Felony

• Possession of Methamphetamine Level 5 Felony

• Residential Entry Level 6 Felony

• 10 additional Misdemeanor warrants

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, and Nappanee Police Department.