(WANE) — No one likes filling up their gas tank in the cold, but it’s something you might have to do more of.

According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert from Gas Buddy, fuel economy drops in the winter for a few different reasons.

“Winter gasoline doesn’t quite get the same miles per gallon,” De Haan said.

That’s because the type of gasoline mixed for the winter is a little more volatile. This means the gas evaporates faster but doesn’t go quite as far.

De Haan also notes that our habits change, increasing the consumption of gas.

“You get zero miles per gallon when you heat your car up,” De Haan said. “That’s what a lot of Americans do, they start their car so it’s a little warmer when they get out there.”

And while you can control how long you heat up your car, you can’t control the surfaces you drive it on. De Haan says that is a big factor as well.

“Anytime you get out on the snow, your wheels are spinning, your losing miles per gallon,” De Haan said.