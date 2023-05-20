FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has a new home for the summer season.

Starting Saturday, you can visit the market at Electric Works on Dynamo Alley, the brick road in the middle of campus. The market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be a market on Wednesdays starting June 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free at Electric Works for the first two hours.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market was formerly at McCulloch Park in the summertime, and just wrapped up the winter season at Parkview Field.

According to their social media, free tree seedlings are being given away at the market for tulip, bald cypress and Norway spruce trees.