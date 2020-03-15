FSSA suggests child care options after COVID-19 school closings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administrations is offering guidance to parents after COVID-19 concerns close schools across the state.

The organization recommends anyone looking for help finding or paying for child care to contact Brighter Future Indiana at 800-299-1627 and talk to a referral specialist. They also suggest contacting local child care resource and referral agencies to get connected with child care options. A map of agencies and contact information can be found on the FSSA website.

FSSA also encourages parents to make sure the care they choose is licensed and regulated. A search of those child care options can be done online, or by calling 800-299-1627.

Earlier this week, the organization advised that any child who is out of school because of possible contact with a positive COVID-19 case observe social isolation and be at home rather than in a large group setting. It was also recommended that caregivers not be older than 65 be immunosuppressed or have a chronic disease.