FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze.

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post.

Coney Island will be open today until 7 p.m. Then after 7, you could get your coney dogs to go. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas.