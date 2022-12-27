FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes also caused problems across Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22.

On top of that, Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor told WANE 15 the department has responded to at least 50 incidents of pipes bursting since the winter blast started.

O’Connor said the incidents have ranged from residential homes and apartment buildings, to large warehouses and hospitals.

The fire department has responded to these incidents because either the water leaks have caused sprinkler systems to activate, or some people have had nowhere else to turn, O’Connor said.