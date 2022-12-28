BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — The South Adams High School (SAHS) Stardome is currently out of commission after a frozen pipe burst and caused irreparable damage to the gymnasium floor.

SAHS Athletic Director Jason Arnold said a frozen pipe burst in a custodial area near the gym on Christmas Day.

Photo provided by Jason Arnold

As a result, water saturated the gym floor, and the floor was a “total loss,” Arnold said.

Arnold said work started Wednesday to completely remove the gym floor, and the school is working with its insurance company to establish a timeline to have a new floor installed.

“We are incredibly thankful for those who spent their Christmas morning working to try and save our gym floor in the Stardome,” Arnold said.

Arnold said winter sports events have been rescheduled using “every available space,” and he will provide an adjusted schedule once he can confirm the changes with the schools SAHS is scheduled against.

Photo provided by Jason Arnold

SAHS Principal Cory Runkle said high school P.E. classes will be moved to the middle school gym until the repairs are made.

Built in 1972, the Stardome is an octagonal structure that makes it distinct from other high school gymnasiums around the state.