FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting at the intersection of Wayne and Rockhill streets, the Three Rivers Festival (TRF) parade will make its way through downtown Fort Wayne Saturday morning toward its final destination by Headwaters Park.

TRF officials released a map detailing the parade route, as well as what roads will be closed and for how long.

From 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parts of numerous roads in downtown Fort Wayne will be closed, including a large stretch of Main Street and portions of Van Buren Street, Fairfield Avenue, Ewing Street, Berry Street, Calhoun Street and Superior Street.

TRF officials also said that weather will not cancel the parade unless the Allen County Department of Homeland Security or other public safety officials shut it down.

WANE 15 will be participating in the parade, which starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.