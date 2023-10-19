FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne restaurant makes the move from a food truck to its first brick and mortar location.

Goodies Trap House was founded by Sydney Lockett and began out of his home in 2019, just before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockett said the idea stemmed from a TikTok trend of candy grapes.

“I kind of studied that method and put my own twist into it and came up with my own recipe,” Lockett said, “It’s more soft, very easy to eat jolly rancher, catchy eye, sour-sweet, a unique taste that your taste buds can’t resist.”

He then moved the business from operating out of his house to a food truck, and then to a trailer.

“We got into the Three Rivers Festival which was a huge event for our business throughout the years. And we’ve been doing three rivers festival for three years now. We take the funding that we make there and make an investment each year into our business. And that’s something we did here and how we got our brick and mortar,” Lockett said.

Lockett said he’s excited to now be moving into a brick and mortar location. He said it still feels surreal.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Lockett said.

Not only does Goodies Trap House offer candy coated fruit, but they also sell steak and potatoes, fried rice, tacos, wraps, quesadillas, and more.

Hours of operation currently are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Lockett said those hours will change after the grand opening.

The new brick and mortar is located at 2000 Brooklyn Avenue. The grand opening will be held November 3rd, at 5 p.m.