FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re a week away from a zombie invasion in downtown Fort Wayne. Fright Night returns for its extra spooky 13th year.

Rick Zolman with the Downtown Improvement District stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s event. You can learn more in the interview above.

Fright Night is Saturday, October 15. Activities start at 9 a.m. and go all the way until midnight. The Zombie Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza. Click here to learn more.