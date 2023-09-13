FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, veterans were welcomed home after spending a day in the nation’s capitol through Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has allowed over 3,000 veterans to travel from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C. so those who have served can visit the memorials built in their honor.

The trip started early Wednesday morning, and according to the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana website, veterans got a chance to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean, Vietnam, and Lincoln memorials with lunch at the FDR Memorial.

Participants said the tradition, which started years ago, means a lot to so many people.

The last Honor Flight trip of the year will be Oct. 11.

If you, a loved one or a friend served in military uniform from World War II to present, you are eligible to participate in an Honor Flight trip.

Click here to apply.