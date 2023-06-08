FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — All Indiana students, age 18 and younger, are able to receive free meals and snacks at over 1,000 statewide locations.

The Indiana Department of Education stated in a press release that To find a Summer Food Service site, families can visit IDOENutrition.com to search for sites near them. This tool allows families to search by the meal served and days of the week when meals are offered.

Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.

Site locations and meal service times vary throughout Indiana, and locations range from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile feeding sites. Meals must be consumed on site, unless located in a rural area that has been pre-approved for non-congregate meal service.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring the week of June 5-11 Summer Food Service Program Week.