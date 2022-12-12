FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fox Island County Park is still being cleaned up from the June 13 derecho that rocked Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Progress has been made, but the park’s director and education manager Natalie Haley told WANE 15 they still don’t anticipate reopening until early in the summer of 2023 at the earliest.

That could mean a full year of the park being closed and a full year of the park not making any money.

“Finances are coming in with lumber payments, but I’ve got to tell you all that’s being used for restoration work,” Haley said. “So, all the loss in revenue that we’ve had because we haven’t been allowing people in the park for safety issues and trying to figure out how to make this a safe place again for people to walk their dog or take their kids to go swimming has been a challenge.”

A result of the derecho: 1,300 trees blew over and were left blocking trails. That number doesn’t include the countless trees all over the park that are no longer standing.

Some of the trails have been cleared as loggers from lumber companies have come and purchased the wood, but Haley said there are 250, and counting, piles of tree debris lining the trails.

Some of those piles are 20 feet high or taller, and some are around 50 feet in length.

It’s a completely different looking park. One perfect example: Haley’s office in the park’s Nature Center now has a view of one of the hills at the quarry next to the park, something she’s never been able to see before.

“There’s emotional highs and lows, you know? You’re like demoralized, completely demoralized sometimes when you come out of the areas that have been really impacted. So, it’s definitely challenging,” Haley said.

Other problems have come about such as what to do with the debris piles. Haley told WANE 15 they don’t want to burn them and ruin the ground underneath, but they may be forced to just to clear the area.

They do plan to leave some of the piles for the wildlife.

Haley also recently learned that there may be higher water levels at Fox Island due to the significantly decreased amount of trees that are taking water from the ground.

She said that could be an issue for a park that is already very soggy at certain times of the year.

Right now, their challenge is removing invasive plants. Haley said there’s work to do near the front of the park where they can’t get equipment in to do it.

For that reason, they’re seeking volunteers to come help. Haley said they had a good amount of volunteer help in October, and then had to send everyone home in November due to work that was being done that created unsafe conditions.

In January and February, they’re ready for the public to come help again.

Volunteers can come between 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. every single Wednesday and Thursday during both January and February.

Haley asks that anyone coming either call the park or text her cell at (260) 570-3348.

She wants to be able to get a rough estimate of how many volunteers there’ll be and to give everyone an idea of how to prepare.

“It’s intensive work,” she said.

Plus, it’ll be in two of the coldest months of the year.

Because of that, anyone who comes and volunteers twice during those two months will receive a free annual pass for 2024.

Haley said the offer is for 2024 passes in order to give everyone who receives it a full year of the park being open.

The passes would also work at Metea County Park.

